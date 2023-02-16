RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Ridgeland man was arrested on Wednesday, February 15 and charged with two sex crimes.

Officials with the Ridgeland Police Department (RPD) said Ronnie Gene Hales was arrested around 9:06 p.m. at 1000 Highland Colony Parkway by Ridgeland police and members of the United States Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He was charged with sexual battery and gratification of lust under the age of 16. He is being held without bond while he waits for his first appearance in front of a judge.