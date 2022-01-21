Ridgeland man arrested in connection to animal cruelty case

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested a man in connection to an animal cruelty case.

Police said they arrested Samuel Hardee, Jr., 54, on Thursday, January 20. He has been charged with two counts of felonious injury to or killing of an animal.

Investigators stated they received a complaint last week from a person who reported seeing a deceased cat, which had been left on a doorstep. They determined the cat had been shot with a pellet rifle.

According to police, Hardee was identified as a suspect after they spoke with neighbors in the area. During the investigation, police said another cat was discovered to have been shot with a pellet-type weapon.

Hardee was arrested. During a search of his home, police said several items were recovered.

Hardee is being held on a $20,000 bond at the Madison County Detention Center until his initial appearance before a Ridgeland Municipal Court Judge. The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) has placed a hold on Hardee for probation violation reasons.