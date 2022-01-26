RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Ridgeland Public Library said Mayor Gene McGee is withholding more than $100,000 in funding from the facility. According to library officials, the mayor said they need to purge books with LGBT content before he releases the money.

McGee confirmed to WJTV 12 News that he was withholding the funds, but he said the reason he’s withholding the money has nothing to do with LGBT-related books.

Instead, the mayor said he wants all books with a ‘sexual connotation’ removed from the library’s system.

I have had many complaints from citizens about the display of certain books at the Library. In my capacity as mayor, I simply believe the books are inappropriate for children. There is a minimum, sexual connotations are not appropriate for children when they enter the library. Mayor Gene McGee, City of Ridgeland

The library’s director, Tonja Johnson, maintained that the mayor is holding the funds over LGBT content in books.

At this time, it’s unclear if McGee has the legal authority to override the city’s contract with the library system.