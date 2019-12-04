Ridgeland names new Recreation & Parks Director

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland names John Sidney North the new Recreation & Parks Director.

He will officially start as the director on January 1, 2019.

“By using this approach, it has enabled me to take part in the long-range planning for facilities, property, equipment, personnel, budgeting and other administrative areas,” said North. “My position has allowed me to interact with individuals and representatives of the community to enhance recreational opportunities available in Ridgeland.”

New turf and drainage at Freedom Ridge Park were installed recently by the Recreation & Parks Department.

North plans to continue the precedent set before him by previous directors, by making sure all of the facilities and events remain considered the best in Mississippi and in the South.

He is replacing Chris Chance, who has been the director since 2000.