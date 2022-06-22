RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A familiar face will soon lead the Ridgeland Police Department.

Lt. Brian Myers has served with the department for more than 20 years, and he’s excited to become the city’s new police chief.

Neighbors got the chance to meet with Myers at CC’s Coffee House in Ridgeland on Wednesday, June 22.

“I just told him that we congratulate him and that he has big shoes to fill, but I think he is a good man coming in to replace the one that’s leaving. Chief Neal has been excellent in every way, so I am sure that Brain is going to be excellent also,” said Gerald Heath, who lives in Ridgeland.

“It’s always good for everyone to know who the chief is. I want my face to be familiar with everyone. I have a lot of business owners that I need to meet. I have been here 24 years. I know a lot of business owners already, but there is much more that I need to do. I have to be diplomatic and step out there and meet the public,” said Myers.

Myers will become the police chief on July 1.