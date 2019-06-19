Ridgeland Police arrest 15 year old for drive-by shooting Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police say this was the truck driven by the alleged shooter [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal [ + - ] Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal [ + - ] Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal [ + - ] Video

RIDGELAND, Miss (WJTV) - Update:11:53 am

Ridgeland Police arrested a 15 year old in connection with Tuesday's drive by shooting on Midway.

Isaiah Evans is in custody. Police say they believe he is the person who was driving a quad cab truck past a basketball court and sprayed bullets into the group of people standing there. A twenty-three-year-old was critically injured and sent to the UMMC.

Chief John Neal said the intended person sensed something was about to happen and left the area before the shooting.

Police are also looking for 17-year-old Jabari Branch of Ridgeland in connection with the shooting.

In an unrelated incident, Ridgeland police are looking for a second suspect wanted for robbing the Game Stop on County Line Road. Police say they are looking for Jermaine McClure of Jackson. If you have any information that might lead to an arrest call Ridgeland Police at 601-856-2121.

The Ridgeland Police Department will hold a press conference at 11:30 to discuss Tuesday's rash of crime including a drive-by shooting on Midway and the Game Stop robbery.

