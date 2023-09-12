RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested three suspects, including a juvenile, after a chase.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers located a stolen Honda Accord near Old Canton Road and attempted to arrest the driver on Monday, September 11. The vehicle fled, and officers stopped the chase to due a danger to other drivers.

Myers said Madison County deputies located the stolen vehicle on the Natchez Trace where it fled from them back to Ridgeland. Police tried to disable the vehicle, but the vehicle continued to Jackson. The chase was once again terminated to protect other drivers, according to the police chief.

Officers located the stolen vehicle on Tuesday, September 12 just after 3:00 p.m. near South Wheatley Street in Ridgeland. Myers said officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.

The chase was terminated again to protect drivers. However, the vehicle was spotted on Lenard Avenue by a Department of Public Safety helicopter.

Myers said Ridgeland police were notified and were able to arrest the three suspects after the driver attempted to flee in the stolen vehicle by driving on the railroad tracks that run parallel to Highway 51 in Ridgeland.

The police chief said the driver is a juvenile and has been detained to a juvenile detention center. The other suspects were identified as Kajuan Peters and Daniel Mason, both of Jackson.

Kajuan Peters (Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

Daniel Mason (Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

Peters, 19, was charged with receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct, false ID information and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Mason, 18, was charged with receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.