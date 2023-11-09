RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested a man and a woman after drugs were found inside a vehicle, along with a one-year-old child.

An officer stopped a vehicle on East County Line Road near West Frontage Road on October 29, 2023, just before 11:00 p.m.

Police said the vehicle was driven by Brittney Leshay Bernard and Damien Demond Mason was a passenger. They said a one-year-old child was also in the vehicle and was not restrained.

Officers said they detected a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, police said they found 41 dosage units of suspected MDMA (Ecstasy), four dosage units of suspected Hydrocodone, 10 grams of suspected marijuana, $1,905 in cash, and a loaded handgun.

Brittney Leshay Bernard (Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Department)

Damien Demond Mason (Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Department)

According to investigators, the gun was hidden near where Mason was sitting. Bernard and Mason were arrested for multiple drug offenses, and Mason was also charged with weapon, possession by a felon.