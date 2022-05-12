RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – After more than 33 years in service at the Ridgeland Police Department, Chief John Neal announced his retirement effective June 30, 2022.

Neal was hired as a patrol officer by former Chief Harold Acy on January 27, 1989. After serving in various roles, he was appointed as Chief of Police in 2015.

“The Mayor and Board of Aldermen are very supportive of our law enforcement efforts to keep Ridgeland safe. The relationship I have formed with the city leaders and administrators has certainly made my efforts much easier to navigate,” said Neal.

“Although there are no immediate plans in retirement, I will spend a little time catching up on overdue projects and spending time with my family. I am still young in the mind and will continue further in my professional life, but there are very capable leaders within the department who deserve the chance to lead. I have been fortunate to lead several projects over the years to hopefully better our department, and that opportunity should be afforded to those officers who have dedicated their careers to Ridgeland, just as I did,” he continued.