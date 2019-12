RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Police Department needs the community’s help by donating unwrapped toys for an annual drive.

RPD is partnering with SettleMyCase.com to help bring unprivileged children joy during Christmas.

Unwrapped toys can be dropped off at CC’s Coffee House located at 344 Highway 51 or the Ridgeland Police Department at 115 West School Street.

The annual drive will go from November 29 until December 15.