Ridgeland Police hunt Gamestop robbers Video Video

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) - Surveillance pictures from the Gamestop robbery show two suspects, police say.

It happened Tuesday on County Line Road.

The men got away with expensive gaming consoles, controllers and cash.

The robbers also are said to have used a stolen minivan to get away, which police later recovered.

If you recognize the robbers, or have information about the crime, call Crime Stoppers.