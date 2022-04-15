RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are investigating after one dirt bike and four catalytic converters were stolen on Friday, April 15.

Police said two catalytic converters were stolen from The Pointe Apartments, one from Legacy Apartments and one from Arbors at the Natchez Trace. A neighbor at Legacy Apartments said a Honda dirt bike was also stolen from the bed of a truck. All thefts occurred in the early

Investigators recovered several items of evidence from the scenes. The items will be processed for fingerprint identification and police said they are working to secure possible video evidence.

Police encourage neighbors to listen for loud grinding sounds. A loud, metal-cutting sound may indicate a theft in process.