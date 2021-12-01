Ridgeland police respond to online threat made against schools

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police responded to an online threat to several schools in the city on Wednesday.

Leaders with the Madison County School District said the schools were placed on lockdown while police secured the campuses. Police said they received a call around 10:15 a.m. about an online threat.

“I think that the response by enforcement today shows the seriousness that law enforcement takes on these on these threats. You know, we had probably 25 to 30 officers they were working on this. Within about 15 to 20 minutes, we had all of our schools locked down with multiple officers at those schools,” said Police Chief John Neal.

Police believe the threat was made by a 15-year-old student from another school district. If charges are filed, the teen could face a felony charge.

Neal said the case has been turned over to the jurisdiction where the teen resides.