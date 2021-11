RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple police officers responded to a shooting on I-55 S. near the Natchez Trace in Ridgeland.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal confirmed a shooting happened in the area, but he did not release any further details. He will provide an update at a later time.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the right lane of I-55 S. has been blocked at this time while police investigate.