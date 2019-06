Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ridgeland police on the scene of a shooting on Midway

RIDGELAND, Miss (WJTV) - Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal confirmed they are working a shooting on Midway just west of Highway 51.

Crews are on the scene assessing the situation. We will have more information as it becomes available.