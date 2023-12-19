RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are working to find a man who was last seen in November.

Investigators said Stephen Jason Rosa was reported missing by a family member. He was last heard from on November 23, 2023.

According to police, Rosa’s last known address is in Ridgeland. The 53-year-old is 5’7” tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Police said Rosa is homeless and may frequent homeless shelters in the Jackson area. Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Stephen Rosa (Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Rosa can contact the Ridgeland Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (601) 856-2121 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).