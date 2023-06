RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are searching for a man who is wanted for sexual battery.

Police are looking for 32-year-old Joshua Bernard Green. He is six-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

The incident occurred on May 15, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Ridgeland Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 601-856-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).