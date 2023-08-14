RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Shock and disbelief are being expressed just days after a shooting at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the suspects appear to be from Yazoo City. The shooting happened on Saturday, August 12.

At least one person was injured in the shooting, and the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Northpark General Manager Shawn Cochran said the mall will not comment about the incident while the investigation is ongoing.

“It is disheartening to hear that people came to Ridgeland from out of town and committed a crime of this nature, which can sadly happen anywhere. I can assure our citizens that the Ridgeland Police Department is on top of this and will release a statement tomorrow. My family and I have shopped at North park for years and will continue to do so as this is an unfortunate and isolated incident.” Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee

Alex Griffin, who lives in Ridgeland, said he was surprised when he heard the news about the shooting. He said something like this usually doesn’t happen on this side of town.

Griffin said, “It just was surprising to me, and I didn’t believe it. And I really thought it would be an outside. When I heard it was inside, it was even more shocking. I’m thinking to myself, was it like mass shooting? Or somebody, you know, just a terrorist attack?”

He said he will continue going to the mall, but he plans to be more aware.

“Most people go to the mall to hang out. Less now, than they used to. But, you know, there’s more things there to do as far as buying clothes to eating. It’s not going to stop. I’m pretty sure isn’t going to stop me or anybody else from going. So, it’s probably going to bring more people to the mall,” Griffin stated.

McGee said the Ridgeland Police Department will release a statement on Tuesday, August 15 about the shooting.