RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police will receive new body cameras.

The Madison County Journal reported that the city board unanimously approved a budget amendment so that Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers could get the cameras.

According to Myers, the department has been relying on cameras in the patrol cars.

The department will get a total of 54 body cameras. Myers said the department will also receive new cameras for patrol vehicles.

He hopes to have the new body cameras by next month.