RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Ridgeland announced the city will receive and additional $1 million from the Mississippi Legislature to construct a new frontage road along Interstate 220.

Lawmakers set aside the $1 million to help fund the Commerce Park Connector Road. Prior to a meeting held on July 19, the Ridgeland Mayor and Board of Alderman approved the funding.

The funds were part of House Bill 1353, which also set aside $1.5 million for additional road-related work in the City of Ridgeland.

According to Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee, the city received $2 million before receiving the new funds in order to get the design of the road finished. Construction on the road is expected to cost up to $25 million.

“Well, it’s very exciting obviously. For one, we can open up room for development,” said McGee.

The work will be done between the Madison County Economic Development Authority, Tougaloo College, and Ridgeland. Leaders said the road will be approximately 1.6 miles and will create a frontage road that will run along Highland Colony Parkway to New Pointe Drive.

Tougaloo College will take part in the project. The college owns 80 out of the 140 acres of land that’s being constructed. The acres that are being used in the construction are cut off from the Tougaloo campus. According to McGee, the college has an additional major plan to fulfill in this project that will be announced at a later date.

McGee believes that this project will be good for not just the City of Ridgeland but also Tougaloo College.

“They are always looking for ways to manage their financial stability, so they will be able to do that with this property as that is very exciting for them,” he said.

Design work should be completed within the next nine months.