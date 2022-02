RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Recreation and Parks will host the annual Father and Child Fishing Tournament.

The event will take place at the Ross Barnett Reservoir in Old Trace Park on Saturday, June 11. The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their fishing poles or rods, reels and bait to catch fish. The tournament is free and open to all ages.