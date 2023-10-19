RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Topgolf developers are seeking around $9 million in sales tax rebates through a Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) program.

The Madison County Journal reported the developers plan to utilize the program, if approved by MDA. Officials said the project will divert 80% of sales tax collected from the project for 15 years or when 30% of certain approved costs by the MDA has been collected.

Ridgeland leaders approved a preliminary plat for Topgolf on August 2, 2023, which is part of Phase I of the project. The Prado Vista development will include more than 200 homes and the Topgolf facility.

Ridgeland leaders approved the Prado Vista Overlay District in April 2023. The development will be located on Sunnybrook Road and Colony Park Boulevard.

The development is expected to bring more traffic to the area, so more traffic lights will be put up. Several concrete walls will also go up to help block out the noise.

A wetland sits near the middle of the property, which developers will use in their design as a riverwalk.

According to officials, the Topgolf facility is expected to generate about $1 million in tax revenue and provide about 200 jobs to the area.