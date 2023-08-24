RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Chamber of Commerce and the Ridgeland Police Department held a ceremony on Wednesday to unveil a closet filled with items for children and their pets who have been abandoned.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers located an unused space designated as “Canon’s Closet.” Canon was a K-9 officer who passed away on October 12, 2016. His handler was Sgt. Ray Daniels, who passed away on July 10, 2022. The closet is named in honor of K-9 Canon and in memory of Sgt. Daniels.

“Our officers are often called to hotels, motels, apartments, abandoned houses, and cars to find children, often with their pets, alone, afraid, cold, and hungry. Our officers take these children to the Ridgeland Police Station and inform Child Protective Services. Pets are placed with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League,” said Linda Bynum, Executive Director of the Ridgeland Chamber of Commerce.

Items include diapers, pull-ups, baby wipes, non-perishable food and drink items, blankets, hygiene items, coloring books, crayons, toys, stuffed animals, books, clothing, as well as dog and cat food.