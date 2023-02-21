RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested a Wingstop employee and customer after a fight at the restaurant.

Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to the Wingstop off of U.S. 51 after receiving a call about a physical disturbance between two women.

According to Myers, the employee, Khala Luckett, and the customer, Johnnetta White, got into an argument after White began to knock over condiments and shout at Luckett because she was preparing orders without gloves on her hands.

The police chief said a customer inside of the store recorded a portion of the incident.

Officers arrested both White and Luckett. White was charged with disorderly conduct-interfering with business and malicious mischief. Luckett was charged with simple assault, exhibiting a deadly weapon.

Myers said no one was injured during the fight.