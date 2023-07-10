RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police said a person, who was driving recklessly, ended up on top of another vehicle at the Renaissance at Colony Park.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 9 just before 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot near Zea Rotisserie & Bar. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the department received multiple calls about a reckless driver in the area.

When police arrived, they found a black 2018 Toyota Corolla on top of a white 2018 Honda Accord. Myers said it appeared the Corolla had driven over the curb of the road and on top of the Accord.

The Corolla had come off of the opposite side of the Accord and struck another vehicle in the parking lot.

The driver of the Corolla was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for treatment. Myers said a search warrant was executed for the blood of the driver to determine if he was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol.