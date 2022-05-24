RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – After more than 30 years of serving the Ridgeland community, Police Chief John Neal recently announced his retirement, and a familiar face is set to take over the ranks.

Lieutenant Brian Myers is no stranger to the Ridgeland Police Department. Twenty-four years ago, he started his career and will become the new chief this summer.

“This is a profession that’s lost some of its swagger over the years for various reasons, and for somebody to get into this work now and want to be a servant in the community is a testament to the heart of the people that we hire,” said Neal.



After voting to approve Myers to become the new police chief, Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee said he believes the right decision was made.

“His qualifications are impeccable. His law-enforcement career has always been with the City of Ridgeland, so he has tremendous experience with our department, as well as a tremendous desire to continue to move the department forward as Chief Neal’s done,” said McGee.

Myers will resume the role on July 1. He had a message for neighbors in the city.

“I would love to hear from the community. If there is ever a problem, I am a phone call away. I think it’s important that the chief be seen. I am very excited about this opportunity,” said Myers.