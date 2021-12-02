Rimes named next superintendent for Rankin County School District

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County School Board announced on Thursday that Dr. Scott Rimes accepted an offer to become the next superintendent of the Rankin County School District (RCSD).

Rimes is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools and Athletics for the RCSD. He will officially begin the job on January 1, 2022. Current Superintendent Dr. Sue Townsend will retire on December 31, 2021.

“We were fortunate to have many great candidates, but the board decided to hire from within. We are excited about this decision and the future of Rankin County School District under his leadership,” said Grumpy Farmer, Rankin County School Board President.

“It is an honor to be chosen to serve the RCSD students, staff, and communities as the new superintendent. I appreciate the board’s trust in me to carry on the tradition of excellence. I look forward to continuing the greatness of this district with all of our stakeholders,” said Rimes.