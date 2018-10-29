Ringleader in Ponzi scheme sentenced in federal court

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File: Arthur Adams en route to federal court

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Arthur Adams convicted for his role in organizing a Ponzi scheme involving the sale of timber rights is in federal court for sentencing.

Judge Carlton Reeves will review the information from attorneys before issuing Adams sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, the scheme began as far back as 2011. Adams was indicted this past May.

Prosecutors successfully proved Adams was responsible for soliciting millions from investors in more than 14 states. He then invested the money for personal gain and used the proceeds to pay back past investors. Adams defrauded as many as 250 investors in excess of $100 million.

Investigators have not announced whether other individuals associated with Madison Timber may also be arrested in connection with the case.