JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Many citizens in the Jackson area have noticed the increase in gas prices each time they fill up their cars. The rise in prices is also affecting local businesses.

The businesses now have to make up those extra costs, which could potentially harm the flow of business.

Stamps Super Burgers in Jackson prides itself on being a staple in the community with affordable prices for customers. As the cost of supplies and gas steadily increases, it has forced the family business to pivot.

“Being precise and intentional about waste, making sure that we are eliminating waste to do all that we can to make sure that our customers don’t feel it on their end, and that’s difficult. That’s a challenge for us because as you mentioned gas prices are going up,” said Phil Stamps Jr., owner of Stamps Super Burgers.

Campbell’s Bakery in Fondren have already prepared for potential changes and cutbacks on services.

“It’s entirely possible. We are something that you do when you have disposable income, and if all of that income gets sucked up by gas prices, then yeah, you’re probably not coming out for as many sweets,” said Mitchell Moore, owner of Campbell’s Bakery.

AAA predicted an increase of gas peaking at $4.00. It’s unclear when prices will drop.