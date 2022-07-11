VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The 9th Annual Ritz on the River will return to Vicksburg on Thursday, July 21.

The event will feature live music from the Phunky Monkeys. Attendees are encouraged to dress for dancing on the Soul Train or dress as their favorite Motown star.

The dinner will begin at 6:00 p.m., and the band will start at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to the Friends of the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.