River City Early College accepting applications for 2022-2023 academic year

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – River City Early College (RCEC) is accepting applications for the upcoming academic year until February 11, 2022.

The Vicksburg Post reported RCEC representatives will visit eighth grade students at Warren Central Junior High School on Monday, January 24, Vicksburg Junior High School on Tuesday, January 25 and Academy of Innovation on Wednesday, January 26.

An information night will also be held for parents to learn more about River City Early College on Tuesday, February 1.

For more information about the application process, click here.