VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The River City Toy Fest will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center on April 30, 2022.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be an early bird admission at 9:00 a.m. for $20.

Regular admission will be $10, and kids 12 and under will get in for free.