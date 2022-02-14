WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted to relocate the Riverfront Park.

The Vicksburg Post reported the cost to repair the current location would cost more than double what was previously expected. Board President Kelle Barfield said the original estimate was between $700,000 and $800,000.

The board also chose to establish a community panel of Vicksburg and Warren County neighbors to discuss what they’d like to see in the new park.

The supervisors will vote on the location of the new park during the Tuesday, February 22 meeting.