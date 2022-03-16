VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County supervisors and Vicksburg leaders are working to abandon the current Riverfront Park property and accept a property donation from the Golding Family.
The Vicksburg Post reported there are a few legal hurdles to get through before work can begin on the new park. Officials must do the following for the new park:
- Permission from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) to abandon the current park
- Get an environmental impact conducted on the new space
- Ensure Kansas City Southern Railroad has a right-of-way on its property adjacent to the new park land
A contract for the land donated has been drafted and is under review by the county and city attorneys.