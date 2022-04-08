JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Riverside Drive in Jackson is operating as one-way due to road reconstruction.

The project includes replacing the 36-inch water line on the north side of Riverside Drive and the 18-inch line on the south side of Riverside Drive, according to the Northside Sun.

The 36-inch line starts at the water treatment plant at the waterworks curve, extends to Peachtree Street where it turns and extends to Woodrow Wilson Drive. The 18-inch line starts at the water treatment plant and extends to the water tower on Riverside Drive.

The repairs come years after ongoing leaking water lines and Yazoo clay. The first phase of the project process was delayed due to lack of funding.

Now, the One Percent Sales Tax Infrastructure Commission has allocated the necessary funds to go toward the repair.

The completion of this reconstruction has not been determined at this time.