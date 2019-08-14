Road closures in Clinton and Flowood impact commutes

CLINTON- WJTV 12 Several Clinton streets were closed for sewer repairs. These repairs affect East Leake St., from Lakeview Dr. to McRee St., and Wood St. to McRee St. Also, McRee St. from Hillcrest Dr. to East Leake St.

Clinton officials expected the closures to last through Wednesday. Over in Lakeland, the Lakeland Drive ramp to I-55 South will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Tuesday August 13, to Sunday, August 18 as crews work to make bridge repairs.

Drivers who normally head in this area, are being urged to take precaution. Workers will be present.