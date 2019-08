Motorists in Clinton will see street closures in Olde Towne Clinton beginning Thursday evening, as preparations begin for the Red Brick Roads Music and Arts Festival.

Red Brick Roads two-day music festival will take place on Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24 in Olde Towne Clinton.

Once the event begins, through traffic will not be allowed on Leake, Monroe and Jefferson Streets from 3 P.M. Friday to Sunday afternoon.