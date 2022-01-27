VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Park Service (NPS) will begin road repairs on February 1 for 10 segments of road throughout the Vicksburg National Military Park. The repairs are scheduled to be finished by July.

Officials said the work will involve repairs to slides and scours, replacement of guardrails, storm drains (culverts, inlets, paved waterways, riprap) pavements, and curbs.

“This is significant step in addressing much needed emergency repairs and moving the park towards a more sustainable road system,” said Superintendent Carrie Mardorf.

Repairs will be made at two locations on Confederate Avenue, three locations along Union Avenue between the Memorial Arch and Ransom’s Gun Path, and five locations along Union Avenue in the South Loop.

Courtesy: Vicksburg National Military Park

The following areas are closed indefinitely:

Grant Avenue beyond the African America Monument including Grant Circle is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

Union Avenue from Grant Avenue to the USS Cairo Museum is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

Vicksburg National Cemetery is closed to vehicles and the area within the chain link fence is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

