Road repairs to begin Monday in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Starting Monday, crews will begin milling and paving Lakeview Drive from Highway 80 to Old Vicksburg Road. Motorists can expect lane closures on Lakeview Drive from Monday, October 14 – Wednesday, October 16.

Parents dropping children off at Clinton Junior High are advised to consider alternate routes for the duration of paving on Lakeview Drive.

Once the paving of Lakeview Drive has been completed, crews will move to other streets included in the list.

Mayor Fisher and the Board budgeted over $1,000,000 for the 2019 Striping and Paving projects. In addition to 2019, over $1.1 million will be spent in 2020 on street paving.

According to Mayor Fisher, streets were graded and prioritized based on the need for paving or striping. Mayor Fisher noted that the striping and paving project is “well overdue”.

Almost $3,000,000 has been allocated in 2019 for paving and road reconstruction within the City of Clinton.