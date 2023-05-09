JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the Jackson City Council meeting on Tuesday, councilmembers appointed Robert Lee as the Public Works director for the city.

In a 4-2 vote, Lee was appointed to the position. He had served as interim Public Works director since February 2023 and was set to serve only 90 days.

Lee, who recently came under fire by Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said there are about eight traffic lights out in the city and that staffing has been a challenge for the department.

“We have a lot of issues. You know, usually the biggest complaint is sewer backups, overflow, things like that. That’s what we have consent decree on. The traffic signal situation has been a bit of an acute issue that is easily fixable with manpower and some equipment. I think that one, we can get over that hump and get back focused on the bigger issues, which is really sewer,” he stated.

Lee said once a permanent Public Works director has been hired, he will return to being the City Engineer.