Robert Ray says his first priority as Governor would be to overhaul the prison system in the state.

The candidate says he's developed a 'Professional Development Plan' which would help train people for jobs and help them take responsibility for their health resulting in savings to the healthcare system in Mississippi.

He is the author of the book 'The Black and White Race Rationale'. For more about Ray click here.