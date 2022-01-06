Roll-Off Dumpster Day announced for January 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced neighbors can participate in Roll-Off Dumpster Days in 2022.

Roll-Off days will now be held once a month, on the second Saturday of each month for 2022. The dumpsters will be placed at one location each month.

The next Roll-Off day will take place on Saturday, January 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall.

Neighbors are asked to not leave debris at the location if the dumpster is not available. They may bring all household furniture, small appliances and accessories for disposal. However, tires, chemicals and gas tanks are not accepted in the Roll-Off Dumpster program. Participants are required to place debris inside dumpster provided at the location.

City business and neighbors living outside the city limits of Jackson are not eligible to participate. Proof of residency may be required.