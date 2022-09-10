JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got the chance to get rid of unwanted items.

During Roll-off Dumpster Day, everyone is encouraged to drop off old furniture, appliances, trees, home accessories and more.

One Jacksonian says everyone should participate in an effort to clean up the Capital City.

“It’s very convenient, very convenient. This is a needed service for most of the Jackson citizens, we need to take advantage of it and clean the city up. This will certainly help with that action. We cleaned up a lot around our neighborhood and this was the ideal place to come and get rid of the trash. Extremely convenient, I might add,” said Martie Craddieth.

Roll-off Dumpster Days are held every second Saturday of each month.