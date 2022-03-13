JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson hosted another monthly Roll-Off Dumpster Day on Saturday, March 12.

The event was held at the old Pepsi building on Medgar Evers Boulevard. The program allows neighbors to drop off large trash items like furniture and appliances.

Jackson neighbors said they’re grateful for the program because it provides the opportunity to get rid of items that are harder to dump during trash pickup.

“It’s an arduous job trying to get this trash to the dumps and can be expensive. The City of Jackson had this available for us, and I was able to get five loads. I’m working on a situation with my daughter in her home. We had five truckloads, and that would have been very expensive if I had paid a contractor to do it. It’s a very awesome arrangement,” said one Jackson neighbor.

The Roll-Off Dumpster Days are held on the second Saturday of each month. The next one is expected to take place on April 9.