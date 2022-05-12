JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s monthly Roll-Off Dumpster Day has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 21.

A dumpster will be placed at the old Pepsi Building located at 2550 Medgar Evers Boulevard from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Neighbors are asked not to leave debris at the location if the dumpster is not available.

All household furniture, small appliances and accessories can be brought for disposal. Tires, chemicals and gas tanks are not accepted in Roll-Off Dumpster program. Participants are required to place debris inside dumpster provided at the location.

City businesses and neighbors living outside the city limits of Jackson are not eligible to participate. Proof of residency may be required.