JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced its next Roll-Off Dumpster Day will be held on Saturday, August 13, weather permitting.

The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall on Highway 80.

Roll-Off days will continue to be held on the second Saturday of every month this year. Dumpsters will be placed at one location each month.

Jackson neighbors are asked not to leave debris at the location if the dumpster is not available.

Neighbors may bring all household furniture, small appliances and accessories for disposal. However, tires, chemicals and gas tanks are not accepted in Roll-Off Dumpster program. Participants are required to place debris inside dumpster provided at the location.

City businesses and neighbors living outside the city limits of Jackson are not eligible to participate. Proof of residency may be required.

For more information about Roll-Off Dumpster Day and other Solid Waste programs, contact the City of Jackson at 601-960-0000 or visit the website athttp://www.jacksonms.gov/.