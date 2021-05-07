Roll-Off Dumpster Day to be held in Jackson on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host its monthly Roll-Off Dumpster Day on Saturday, May 8. The event will happen at 4650 Manhattan Road from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Neighbors may bring household furniture, small appliances and accessories for disposal. Tires, chemicals and gas tanks are not accepted in the Roll-Off Dumpster program. Participants are required to place debris inside the dumpsters provided at the location.

This is a service for City of Jackson neighbors only. Proof of residency may be required.

For more information about Roll-Off Dumpster Day and other Solid Waste programs, contact the City of Jackson at 601-960-0000 or visit here.