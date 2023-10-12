JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Arts Commission teamed up with the Mississippi’s Lower Delta Partnership and Yates Construction to have a bear carved live during the State Arts Conference.

The event was held at the Westin Hotel in Jackson.

The carving is special because it will be gifted to Rolling Fork for the town’s legendary Great Delta Bear Affair Festival, which will be held on October 28.

Dayton Scoggins, the bear carver, said the piece took two days to make.

The bear will be picked up on Friday, October 13 to be transported to Rolling Fork.