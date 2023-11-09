ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rolling Fork community, as well as city, state and national leaders, participated in a rededication ceremony of local historical markers on Saturday.

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) approved $15,663 in emergency funding for the Mississippi Humanities Council. This funding supported the restoration of Rolling Fork historical markers that were either damaged or destroyed because of a devastating tornado that struck the town in March. NEH’s emergency funding supported the replacement of the Muddy Waters Mississippi Blues Trail Marker, which was completely torn from its post by the tornado. Additionally, the funding facilitated the replacement of damaged interpretive signage about Theodore Roosevelt, Rolling Fork’s history, and more.

NEH Senior Deputy Chair Tony Mitchell and Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker were part of the rededication ceremony.

Signage about U.S. President Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt revealed at the Rolling Fork Rededication Ceremony Saturday, November 4, 2023 (Source: Molly McMillan, Mississippi Humanities Council)

Signage about blues artist Muddy Waters revealed at the Rolling Fork Rededication Ceremony Saturday, November 4, 2023 (Source: Molly McMillan, Mississippi Humanities Council)

A welcome to Rolling Fork sign revealed at the Rolling Fork Rededication Ceremony Saturday, November 4, 2023 (Source: Molly McMillan, Mississippi Humanities Council)

A man, top center, salvages a jacket as he looks over a tornado damaged home, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. An unusual weather pattern has set in, triggering the devastating tornado that hit Rolling Fork, and meteorologists fear this Friday, March 31, will be one of the worst days, with much more to come. (Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Stuart Rockoff, executive director of the Mississippi Humanities Council, was also involved in the rededication ceremony. He appreciated the support from Washington D.C.

“The National Endowment for the Humanities has been a wonderful partner in helping us assist Rolling Fork in the recovery of their cultural assets,” Rockoff said in a Mississippi Humanities Council press release.

Rolling Fork and surrounding communities are still rebuilding from the aftermath of the March EF4 Tornado. The rededication event on Saturday symbolized the resilience and strength of the Rolling Fork community, as well as a commitment to preserving its vital cultural heritage.