SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced another major renovation project for one of the state parks.

Starting Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Roosevelt State Park will close all RV campsites, primitive camping sites, and bathhouses. This closure is in addition to a full campsite closure at Percy Quin State Park and a partial campsite closure at Paul B. Johnson State Park.

MDWFP officials said they want to enhance the visitor experience by improving the facilities and accommodations within Roosevelt State Park.

Despite the temporary closures, Roosevelt is still welcoming guests to stay at 15 available cabins and 20 hotel rooms. In addition to overnight accommodations, the park’s day use is still available and open for exploration. Throughout the renovation period, day-use bathrooms will remain open, providing convenience for guests.

Roosevelt State Park (Courtesy: MDWFP)

Roosevelt State Park (Courtesy: MDWFP)

The closures are expected to last up to one year. Guests will still be able to make reservations for the available cabins and hotels during the closure time.